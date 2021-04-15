A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Three men suffered injuries Thursday morning, one serious, in a collision on a rural road in Wynola.

The crash occurred about 8:15 a.m.

A westbound 1995 Chevrolet pickup veered to the left across a set of double yellow lines west of Springview Road for unknown reasons and sideswiped an oncoming 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe, according the California Highway Patrol.

The impact sent the SUV careening off the south side of the roadway where it went down an embankment and crashed into a tree. The truck spun out on the asphalt, coming to rest in the eastbound lane.

Paramedics airlifted the driver of the pickup, a Julian resident, 71, to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of major head trauma and evaluation of complaints of pain in his chest and legs.

An ambulance crew treated a Temecula man, 63, who had been driving the SUV and his passenger, a Carlsbad resident, 62, at the scene for minor injuries.

All three men were properly restrained at the time of the accident. Neither driver was believed to have been intoxicated, according to the CHP