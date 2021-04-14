A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 51-year-old Vista man was killed when his car veered off state Route 78 in San Marcos, then crashed into several vehicles and two trees before ending up on its roof in a nearby parking lot, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday on westbound SR-78 near Woodland Parkway, California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Escobar said.

The victim was driving a Dodge Charger on the westbound freeway when, for unknown reasons, he veered to the right and struck a Chevrolet Express van that was waiting at the traffic light to enter the freeway, Escobar said.

The Dodge then flew through the air and collided with two trees, a chain-link perimeter fence and four vehicles parked in a parking lot at 751 Rancheros Drive, the officer said.

The Dodge came to a rest on its roof with the driver still inside, Escobar said. Several good Samaritans rolled the car over and pulled the driver out, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The 45-year-old man whose Chevrolet van was struck was uninjured, Escobar said.