Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying whoever left a starved dog dead at an Oceanside park nearly a month ago.

The 3-year-old American Pitbull Terrier was found dead on March 17 at Alamosa Park, off Mesa Drive south of state Route 76, according to San Diego Humane Society spokeswoman Nina Thompson.

The dog was taken to the SDHS’ Oceanside campus, where veterinarians determined the animal died of starvation, Thompson said.

“This dog was discovered in a park next to an elementary school, a middle school and a daycare,” said Bill Ganley, the Humane Society’s law enforcement chief. “There are a lot of people moving around, so we’re hoping someone may have seen something and can assist our investigating officers.”

Anyone with information about who left the dog is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

–City News Service