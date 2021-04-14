Officers seize gambling machines during the operation in City Heights. Courtesy OnScene.TV

At least a dozen people were detained early Wednesday morning and at least three City Heights homes were raided in a multi-agency anti-gambling operation led by the FBI, according to media reports.

FBI agents, SWAT officers and members of the San Diego and Chula Vista police departments served warrants at several homes, including at least three homes in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego, 10News reported.

At one City Heights home, flash bangs were deployed and several people were handcuffed as agents removed boxes of evidence, according to the news station.

NBC7 reported that dozens of heavily armed law enforcement personnel entered a City Heights home near the intersection of Orange and Copeland Avenues around midnight.

A spokesperson with the FBI’s San Diego office told 10News the agency was “conducting court authorized law enforcement activity,” but the U.S. Attorney’s Office would provide additional information later in the day Wednesday.

–City News Service