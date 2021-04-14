Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a pair of thieves suspected of carrying out a series of gas station burglaries throughout San Diego County.

The first burglary was reported at about 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, at the Circle K gas station on Tierrasanta Boulevard, just west of La Cuenta Drive, according to San Diego police.

During that heist, the pair of masked thieves forced their way inside the gas station and stole an estimated $26,000 worth of cigarettes and lottery scratchers, police said. The thieves then fled in a black Hyundai sedan, with California license plate 7TME028.

On March 1, the same pair using the same car robbed the same gas station, this time taking $30,000 worth of cigarettes and lottery scratchers, police said.

Investigators believe the pair are responsible for six additional burglaries throughout the San Diego region, but details on those burglaries were not immediately available.

The first thief was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black jeans, gray/black shoes, a black ski mask and blue latex gloves. The other thief was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket, dark pants, maroon/brown shoes, a black ski mask and black gloves.

Authorities did not disclose a detailed description of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or the SDPD’s eastern division at 858-495-7955. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

–City News Service