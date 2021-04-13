Photo by bloomsberries / via Flickr

A man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and elder abuse charges in a series of attacks on two elderly women in downtown San Diego last year was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in state prison.

Stanley Hinton, 31, was sentenced in connection with the Sept. 11 attacks on the women, who were 73 and 71 years old at the time.

The older victim was attacked shortly after 10 p.m. near the corner of B Street and Fourth Avenue. San Diego police said then that she suffered “significant trauma to her upper body” and underwent emergency surgery for her injuries.

Earlier this year, Hinton pleaded guilty to attempted murder and a great bodily injury allegation for the attack on that victim, and pleaded to elder abuse in connection with the other victim, though details regarding that crime have not been disclosed by police or prosecutors.

Hinton was arrested in the downtown area three days after the attacks.

–City News Service