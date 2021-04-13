A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Courtesy of the department

A domestic violence suspect attacked a deputy in a back-country neighborhood in southeastern San Diego County Tuesday, sending the lawman to a hospital, authorities reported.

The assault in the 38000 block of Hi Pass Road in Boulevard happened shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics took the victim to a trauma center for treatment of facial injuries, Lt. Daniel Vengler said.

Following the attack, deputies zapped the suspect with an electric stun gun and took him into custody.

The arrestee’s identity and details on the alleged domestic violence crime that sent deputies to the neighborhood near the intersection of Interstate 8 and state Route 94 were not immediately available.