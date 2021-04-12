Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a street sweeper at a Kearny Mesa intersection, police said Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Overland Drive, just east of state Route 163, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A 35-year-old man was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra street sweeper westbound on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when he struck a woman, who was apparently standing still in the crosswalk, Buttle said.

The victim, whose age and name were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.