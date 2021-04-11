A North County Fire Protection District ambulance. Courtesy of the district

An elderly woman suffered injuries Sunday when her SUV went down an embankment in Fallbrook, fire officials said.

The crash happened at 12:55 p.m. Sunday on South Mission Road south of Quail Knoll Road, said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

Five fire units responded and firefighters extricated the woman from the vehicle and brought her up to the roadway, Choi said.

An ambulance transported her to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the captain said.