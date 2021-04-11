A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Two men were shot within 30 minutes of each other Sunday in the same South Encanto neighborhood, police said.

The first shooting happened at about 2:54 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Newcastle Street, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene after reports of shots fired, they found a 20-year-old man who had a grazing wound to his back, the officer said. The victim refused medical help and was unwilling to tell police what happened.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a hospital that reported a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, Martinez said. The victim, 24, told police he had been attending a party in the 5900 block of Newcastle Street when he was shot.

He was also unwilling to provide police with any more details about the shooting, Martinez said.

Detectives from the Southeastern Division were investigating both shootings.