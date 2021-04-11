The crash scene off of Interstate 5 in Nestor. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries early Sunday after a vehicle flew off Interstate 5 and overturned down an embankment in Nestor.

The BMW rolled several times and landed on its side next to a trailer park and up against CalTrans fencing at about 5:08 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.

When officers arrived, a female passenger was attempting to crawl out of the vehicle and a male driver was extricated by firefighters, reported OnScene.TV.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.