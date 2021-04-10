Paramedics prepare to transport an injured female pedestrian in Chollas View. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two pedestrians suffered head trauma Saturday evening in separate incidents in the East Village and Chollas View.

In the first case, shortly after 8 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by an SUV while jay-walking across Market Street, according to OnScene.TV.

The male driver stopped and is cooperating with police. Paramedics took the victim, suffering from major head trauma, to a local hospital. San Diego police officers shut down Market between 14th & 15th streets during the investigation.

In Chollas View around 9:30 p.m., a woman forced to walk in the street because of construction on the sidewalk and roadway suffered serious head injuries after being hit.

The male driver was southbound on Euclid Avenue near Market at the time. He stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, reported OnScene.TV. Witnesses also provided accounts of the incident.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment.