A California Highway Patrol officer examines the wreckage of one of the vehicles. Courtesy OnScene.TV

One person was killed early Saturday morning in an apparent wrong-way crash on westbound Interstate 8 in the Lakeside Area.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. west of Dunbar Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a videographer at the scene.

Other vehicles on the highway reportedly hit debris and a Sigalert was declared.

The identities of the victims and details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.