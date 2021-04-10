Liliana Carrillo is a “person of interest” sought by Los Angeles Police in the slaying of three toddlers. Courtesy LAPD

Los Angeles Police are seeking a “person of interest” after three children were found stabbed to death Saturday in an apartment in the Reseda area.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating Liliana Carrillo, a 30-year-old Hispanic female described as a “person of interest” in the slayings.

The victims were found in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard after police were called at about 9:30 a.m., according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department‘s Media Relations Section.

“Officers responded to a death investigation of three victims, who were found deceased,” Cervantes said.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 9:31 a.m. said the victims were minors, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Police did not release further details, but NBC4 and ABC7 reported victims were all under 3 years old and were found stabbed to death by their grandmother.

City News Service contributed to this article.