The Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Photo credit: Mani Albrecht

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that officers found nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a shipment of pottery in Otay Mesa.

An officer roving through the lines of trucks waiting at the cargo port of entry at 1:30 p.m. Thursday targeted the shipment and flagged it for a more intensive inspection.

The truck went through the port’s imaging system and the system operator noticed anomalies.

At the dock, with the shipment unloaded, a CBP officer and his canine partner screened cardboard boxes containing clay pottery, when the canine brought attention to the bottom of the shipment.

CBP officers opened and inspected each box and found 107 packages concealed in clay pots.

In total, the packages contained approximately 1,296 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated street value of $259,000. CBP officers seized the narcotics, pottery and tractor-trailer.

“I’m proud of our officers for their work securing our border,” said Acting Director of Field Operations Anne Maricich. “Stopping this shipment from coming into San Diego and likely transiting smaller shipments throughout the U.S. takes profits out of the hands of criminal organizations.”