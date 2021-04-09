Parked San Diego police cruisers. Photo by Chris Stone

A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries Friday after a male hit-and-run driver struck him in Mission Valley.

The collision occurred at about 4 p.m. at 7007 Friars Road near the Fashion Valley shopping center when the man stepped into a crosswalk from a parking structure, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

The driver of the blue or black Chevrolet Blazer hit the victim and fled the scene traveling east.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with multiple non-life threatening injuries, including fractures, Heims said.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information can call 858-495-7800. Make anonymous tips at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.