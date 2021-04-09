A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 32-year-old man suffered a serious head injury Friday morning when the car he was driving was struck by a commercial truck at a Sorrento Valley intersection.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Miramar Road and Miramar Place, just east of Interstate 805, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim’s 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan was struck by a westbound 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Stake Bed truck while he attempted to make a left turn onto Miramar Place from eastbound Miramar Road, Heims said.

The Chrysler driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of “significant head trauma,” the officer said, adding that the 23-year-old man driving the truck was uninjured.

–City News Service