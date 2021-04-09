A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A pedestrian was killed Friday in a hit-and-run on a Del Mar Heights-area street.

The man was crossing Del Mar Heights Road mid-block near the southern end of Crest Canyon Park when an eastbound 2004 Saturn Vue struck him about 2:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Following the crash, the driver, later identified as Raul Garcia, 50, allegedly continued driving for a few blocks before pulling over, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

Witnesses who had followed him persuaded him to return to the scene of the fatality, where he was detained for questioning before being arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.