A driver who refused to yield for a freeway traffic stop in Logan Heights Thursday led officers on a 15-mile pursuit, occasionally tossing items – including what looked like money – out of his car.

Police pulled him over in Carmel Valley and arrested him after a nearly half-hour chase.

An officer tried to stop the driver on Interstate 5 near Imperial Avenue for a vehicle code violation at about 4:30 p.m., San Diego police spokesman Darius Jamsetjee said.

The driver, who had a female companion with him in his black Chevrolet Impala, refused to pull over, instead accelerating to speeds up to 90 mph while continuing north.

During the chase, the driver hurled unidentified items out of the vehicle, according to police. Pursuing officers radioed that some of what he was throwing appeared to be currency, but it was unclear, Jamsetjee said.

Officers chased the sedan through downtown San Diego and past Mission Bay, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and Sorrento Valley before the suspect exited Interstate 5 near state Route 56.

He pulled over near the intersection of El Camino Real and Valley Center Drive shortly before 5 p.m., Jamsetjee said.

The driver, whose name was not immediately available, complied with orders to exit the car with his hands up. Officers took both him and his passenger into custody.

Officers checked along the route of the pursuit, but could not immediately find any discarded cash, Jamsetjee said.