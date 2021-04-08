San Diego County home of Medical Examiner’s Office. Image from sdcounty.ca.gov

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 44-year-old man who was fatally shot last week in Lincoln Park and whose alleged killer is facing a murder charge.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire near the 47th Street Trolley Station found Bobby Brown of San Diego mortally wounded on a cul-de-sac just south of the transit stop about 7 p.m. Friday. Paramedics pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

Witnesses told patrol personnel a man possibly involved in the shooting was hiding in a residential backyard in the 4800 block of Hartley Street, a few blocks north of the trolley station, said Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Officers went to the home and arrested the suspect, later identified as Davione Antoine Whitaker, 34.

Whitaker was booked into San Diego Central Jail early the next morning on suspicion of murder. He’s being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday.

Detectives have determined no suspected motive for the killing, and it remains unclear if the suspect and victim were acquainted, Dobbs said.