Denny’s Restaurant on Alvarado Road. Photo via Google Street View

A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a restaurant near San Diego State University Wednesday afternoon.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 20s, approached a clerk at Denny’s in the 6900 block of Alvarado Road in La Mesa shortly after 1 p.m., announced that he was armed and demanded cash from the register, according to police.

After the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber left the business, got into a red Dodge Charger, license number 5YVT249, and fled to the west on Interstate 8, Lt. Greg Runge said.

The bandit was described as a roughly 5-foot-9-inch white man in blue or light-gray sweatpants, a black jacket, white athletic shoes, a red hat, glasses and a face mask. He did not display a gun during the crime, the lieutenant said.