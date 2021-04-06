May “Maya” Millete. Courtesy Chula Vista Police

Nearly three months after her disappearance, detectives Tuesday continued hunting for clues into what has become of a missing South Bay mother of three.

May “Maya” Millete, 39, was last seen by family members early on the evening of Jan. 7 at her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. They reported her missing three days later.

Despite a multi-agency law enforcement effort to locate Millete and urgent pleas by authorities and anxious relatives for help from the public in tracking her down, her whereabouts remain a mystery.

“We understand and recognize the sense of frustration from May’s family and the community with each passing day,” Chula Vista Police Department Chief Roxana Kennedy said in a prepared statement released Monday. “We all want answers.”

CVPD investigators have been “following every tip or lead” in the case and regularly coordinating with counterparts in the FBI and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, according to Kennedy.

“Every resource available is being utilized,” she said.

Chula Vista police, who served a search warrant at Millete’s home Jan. 23, have declined to publicly disclose what they have learned about her disappearance, citing concerns about compromising the investigation.

Her husband, Larry Millete, has declined to speak to the news media.

Kennedy urged anyone with a tip about the case — regardless of how insignificant it might seem — to report it to police immediately.

“Cases like this can hinge on the smallest piece of information, which may lead to a break in the investigation,” the chief said.

May Millete is described as Asian, 5-foot-2 and roughly 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who might be able to help investigators determine her whereabouts is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1.000.

–City News Service