A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer suffered serious injuries today in a collision at an intersection near Westfield North County mall.

The crash at Lomas Serenas Drive and Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido occurred shortly before 1 p.m.

Paramedics took the officer, whose name was not immediately available, to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, Escondido police Sgt. Mike Graesser said.