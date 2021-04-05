Alcoholic drinks. Photo via Pixabay

A decoy operation of eight businesses found that all of them “did a commendable job” and used proper protocol by denying the sale of alcohol to minors, the Oceanside Police Department announced Monday.

Detectives from the Oceanside Police Department’s vice unit on Thursday conducted a minor decoy operation to check on compliance at off-sale alcohol retail establishments within the city.

As part of the operations, supervised individuals under the age of 21 attempted to purchase alcohol at licensed stores.

Clerks at the eight stores asked for the decoy’s age, identification and then refused to sell alcohol upon determining the minor was under 21, according to the department.

The markets are Mission MarketPlace, 3772 Mission Ave.; Arco AM/PM, 607 Douglas Drive; Five Star Market, 650 Douglas Drive; Circle K, 1990 College Blvd.; Albertsons, 4150 Oceanside Blvd.; G&M Gas Station, 1202 S. Coast Highway; Rite Aid, 1201 S. Coast Highway; and Arco AM/PM, 1920 Mission Ave.

Any sale of alcohol to a minor decoy may result in criminal and administrative sanctions for the employee and licensee, according to the department.

The minor decoy program “has proven to be an effective tool in promoting responsible practices in the sales of alcoholic beverages by licensees, reducing substance abuse and enhancing community welfare by limiting underage access to alcohol,” police said.

–City News Service