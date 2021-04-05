The four Mexican migrants who swam around the border wall walk along the beach. Courtesy CBP

The Border Patrol said Monday agents arrested four migrants from Mexico who swam around the border wall into the United States on Sunday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., an agent patrolling the Imperial Beach coastline near Seacoast Drive and Admiralty Way observed four men walking north along the beach. The men were wearing torn wetsuits and not carrying surfboards.

When the agent approached the men, they fled. After a short chase, the agent was able to apprehend one, a 17-year-old Mexican.

The agent requested assistance, and as other agents arrived, they saw the remaining three men get into an SUV.

Agents stopped the SUV and arrested those in it. The driver, front-seat passenger, and three men in wetsuits were Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S.

“As a constant reminder to the public, if you see something out of the ordinary near the coast, don’t hesitate to call authorities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “Attempting to swim around the border wall is very dangerous.”