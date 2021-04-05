A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An auto theft suspect was arrested Monday after leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit that ended with the vehicle slamming into a tree before stopping in a driveway, sheriff’s officials said.

John Sipp, 32, was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, violating probation and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The chase started around 12:30 a.m. when a deputy from the San Marcos Station saw a man, later identified as Sipp, driving erratically with no headlights on near the intersection of Descanso and Rancho Santa Fe avenues.

The deputy attempted to stop Sipp, who failed to yield and continued westbound on Descanso Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

As the road curved to the right onto Alamitos Way, Sipp drove straight through a metal fence and hit a tree before finally stopping in a residential driveway, according to the department.

Sipp exited the vehicle and when he failed to comply with deputies’ demands to show his hands, a trained canine was utilized to apprehend him, sheriff’s officials said.

Before being booked into jail, Sipp was treated at Palomar Hospital for his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

–City News Service