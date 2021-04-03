Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday when a motorist made a U-turn on Montezuma Road in the Mid-City area, colliding with the motorcycle, police said.

The crash happened at 6:37 a.m. when a 19-year-old man, driving a 1997 Honda, made a U-turn across the westbound lanes at 5700 Montezuma Rd., according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

A 45-year-old man, riding a motorcycle, was traveling westbound and collided with the Honda, Foster said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital to be treated for a fracture to the right tibia, a bone in the leg below the knee, the officer said.

Police traffic investigators were handling the incident.

–City News Service