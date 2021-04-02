A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

A 56-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of intentionally ramming his pickup into five other vehicles, then leading authorities on a 20-minute pursuit during which he crashed into a sixth vehicle.

The chase finally ended with a crash in Spring Valley in which two other vehicles were sideswiped.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday from a woman reporting a man had deliberately crashed into a Toyota Prius at the intersection of Calle Verde and Fury Lane in unincorporated La Mesa, said San Diego County Sheriff‘s Sgt. James McCurty.

The witness told dispatchers she saw the motorist crash his pickup into the Prius two additional times, McCurty said. The witness then attempted to drive away, but the pickup driver followed her and intentionally struck the back of her vehicle as well.

The pickup driver — later identified as 56-year-old David Archer — allegedly fled from that scene, then hit a sedan multiple times in a Starbucks parking lot on Jamacha Road, the sergeant said. Archer allegedly hit two additional vehicles nearby before fleeing once again.

Deputies allegedly spotted Archer run a red light at the intersection of Jamacha and Campo roads before he led authorities on a 20-minute pursuit that wound through streets in Lemon Grove, San Diego and Spring Valley, McCurty said.

Archer allegedly slammed into the back of a vehicle heading east in the 8000 block of Jamacha Road, causing him to lose control of his pickup and sideswipe two parked vehicles before coming to a rest, McCurty said.

Archer remained in his vehicle, but eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, he said.

“The victims of the assaults suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene or local hospitals,” McCurty said.

No details about the victims, or motive for the crashes, were immediately available.