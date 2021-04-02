A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities Friday were investigating the death of a person whose body was found a few blocks east of Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller reported a person down on Second Street near B Street, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Chris Lawrence said.

Deputies and medics responded and found a person dead in the bushes, Lawrence said.

It was not immediately known how the person died.

Homicide investigators responded “as a precaution” based on the public discovery of the body, Lawrence said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.