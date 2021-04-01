A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An 84-year-old motorist suffered grave injuries after exiting state Route 163 in Balboa Park Thursday.

The crash, authorities said, may have been caused by a hit-and-run driver.

The woman had exited northbound state Route 163 onto Quince Drive approaching Sixth Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. According to San Diego police, her 2018 Honda HR-V then veered out of control and struck a guardrail.

Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Due to “unexplained damage” to the rear of her vehicle, investigators believe another driver may have collided with the Honda and fled prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, Officer Robert Heims said.