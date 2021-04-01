Firefighters outside the home where three died in an early-morning fire. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Three people were killed in an early morning fire that erupted at a Mountain View home Thursday.

The blaze was reported shortly after 6:10 a.m. at a single-story house on South 38th Street between Superior Street and Franklin Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Neighbors told firefighters they could hear the residents screaming for help as the home became fully involved in flames.

Neighbors reportedly tried to help, but there were steel security bars on the windows.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Chris Babler told reporters the bars slowed firefighters’ rescue efforts.

“Our firefighters are taking it really hard today,” he said. “This was a big loss for the neighborhood and the San Diego Fire Department.”

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and found the 3 bodies at the front door.