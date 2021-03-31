An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A tow-truck driver was arrested on suspicion of running away from a crash in El Cajon that left two people seriously injured, police said Wednesday.

The wreck was reported shortly before 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Jamacha Road, just south of Main Street, El Cajon Police Lt. Jeremiah Larson said.

Investigators determined a tow truck was hauling two vehicles southbound when the driver made a sudden turn and collided with another southbound vehicle, then crashed into palm trees outside an apartment complex, Larson said. After the crash, the tow truck driver allegedly got out and ran away on foot.

The victims in the other vehicle were taken to hospitals for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, the lieutenant said.

While investigators were at the scene, the tow truck driver returned on foot and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, Larson said. The tow driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately known if intoxication was a factor in the crash.

No details about the victims or the driver were disclosed.