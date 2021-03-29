Douglas Badger, convicted violent sex predator. Image from 10News via YouTube

A hearing will be held next month to determine whether to place a man convicted of several sexual assaults in a supervised home in unincorporated El Cajon, it was announced Monday.

Douglas Badger, 78, was convicted of offenses that include child molestation, kidnapping and forcible oral copulation. His victims were predominately male strangers, many of them hitchhikers, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

He was most recently sentenced to state prison in 1991 and was civilly committed to a state hospital in 1997.

Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend.

He has since petitioned for release into the Conditional Release Program — or CONREP — for sex offenders and was granted conditional release earlier this year.

The California Department of State Hospitals recommended placing Badger in a home on Horizon Hills Drive, but the public may still weigh in on whether the location is appropriate.

A public court hearing on the placement will be held on April 20. The hearing will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public comments will be accepted through April 9 and can be submitted by calling 858-495-3619 or emailing sdsafe@sdsheriff.org . Comments can also be mailed to: SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA, 92123.