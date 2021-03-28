A badge from an SDPD officer. Photo Credit: SDPD.

A pursuit of a domestic violence suspect ended with a crash Sunday in Ocean Beach, and officers made an arrest.

The chase began around 5:50 p.m. and ended near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Niagara Avenue when the man lost control of his vehicle at about 6:15 p.m., San Diego police said.

Initially, the man refused to surrender, but police eventually took him into custody without incident.

Officers told employees at a nearby Rite Aid to temporarily lock their front doors until they had the situation under control.