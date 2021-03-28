A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department battled a trash-truck fire Sunday that prompted the evacuation of a Grantville Toyota dealership.

Four fire units responded to the dealership near Mission Gorge Road and Fairmount Avenue after the 3:06 p.m. call. After firefighters arrived at 3:13 p.m., they sought additional resources, including a skip loader.

A high-voltage power line in the area was shut down at about 4 p.m. In a tweet, department officials also noted that they had evacuated the site.

Fire crews pulled back and fought the fire from their trucks, using deck guns, a high-capacity water source.

By 4:30 p.m., the crews extinguished the flames, but planned to stay for an hour longer to ensure that the trash on the truck didn’t re-ignite.

A department incident log listed a total of 27 fire personnel assigned to the blaze.