A motorist suffered injuries in a traffic collision Sunday when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into two vehicles.

The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. Sunday on northbound Pomerado Road at Rancho Bernardo Road, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Two vehicles sat idling at the red light when a 70-year-old man driving a four-door sedan failed to stop. He crashed into both vehicles, Martinez said.

The driver suffered a fractured pelvis and was taken to the hospital, the officer said.

Traffic Division officers will handle the investigation.