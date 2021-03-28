A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 24-year-old man was stabbed in his back by three men who pulled up in an SUV in the Egger Highlands community of San Diego and attacked him, police reported Sunday.

The victim was walking in the 1800 block of Palm Avenue when a white SUV pulled up at 9:15 p.m. Saturday and three men jumped out and began attacking him, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects got back into the SUV, which drove away eastbound on Palm Avenue, Heims said.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Police urged anyone with any information regarding the attack to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.