A sting operation to prevent underage drinking. Photo Credit: San Diego Sheriff

A retail store clerk was arrested on suspicion of furnishing alcohol to a minor and two adults who bought alcohol for a minor were also arrested during a decoy operation in Santee, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

On Saturday, deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, agents with the state Department of Alcohol Beverage Control and three minor decoys conducted the operations at various locations in Santee.

The minor decoys tested retailers at six locations, trying to buy alcoholic beverages inside the stores. A clerk at one of the stores sold alcohol to a teen and was arrested on a misdemeanor charge, authorities said.

A “shoulder tap” operation was conducted in front of four retail liquor stores where a teen asked adults to buy alcohol for them.

Eleven adults were contacted, and two bought alcohol for the minor and were arrested, sheriff’s officials said.