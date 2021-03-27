Parked San Diego police cruisers. Photo by Chris Stone

A 19-year-old man drove into a parked car, then hit a pedestrian and a second car Saturday afternoon in Fairmount Park.

The crash happened outside 4000 Home Ave. just after 3 p.m., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old man, suffered a serious leg injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Heims said.

The driver complained of shoulder pain and was being investigated for possibly driving under the influence, Heims said. The crash was being investigated by SDPD’s traffic division.

Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call the SDPD at either 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477