Police investigate the collision that left a pedestrian dead on Mission Gorge Road. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man crossing a street outside of a crosswalk in San Diego’s Grantville neighborhood was struck and killed by a car Friday evening.

The victim was crossing the westbound lanes in the 6100 block of Mission Gorge Road about 7:50 p.m. when he was hit by a 2018 Nissan Altima going northbound, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The age and name of the victim were not disclosed.

The driver remained at the scene, and police said alcohol or drugs were not suspected as factors in the crash.