Authorities often close a stretch of beaches near the border because of sewage contamination from the Tijuana River. Photo courtesy of County News Center

Most of the Imperial Beach shoreline re-opened Saturday after being closed because of contamination from the Tijuana River.

Health officials lifted the water contact closure after testing showed that river flows no longer polluted the beach, said spokesman Brad Richardson.

The San Diego County agency in charge of beach closures, the Department of Environmental Health and Quality, said the shoreline was closed because of sewage-contaminated flows.

However, the shoreline from the border to the south end of Seacoast Drive remains closed. until sampling confirms the areas are safe.