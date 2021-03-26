The crime scene in Ocean Beach in 2019 when Heidi Green’s body was found. Courtesy San Diego Police

A judge on Friday ordered a man charged with murdering his mother, who he’s accused of stabbing dozens of times, to stand trial.

Daniel Chase McKibben, 38, also faces special circumstance allegations of killing Heidi Green, 59, in the commission of torture and a robbery. That means he could face the death penalty if prosecutors decide to pursue it, or life imprisonment without parole.

Green’s body was found on May 1, 2019, inside a garbage can in the garage of a condominium in the 5000 block of Niagara Avenue. Green, a Los Angeles County resident, owned the rental property, according to testimony.

Deputy District Attorney Kristie Nikoletich said Green sustained more than 45 stab wounds, mostly to her face and neck.

La Mesa police shot McKibben, allegedly armed with a knife, on May 2, 2019, then took him into custody. He remains in jail without bail.

In evidence read in court, text messages sent shortly before Green’s death indicated McKibben felt angry with his mother. He accused her of being controlling.

Nikoletich said the defendant committed murder for “revenge,” related to unspecified childhood issues.

“In his mind, he had an epiphany that his childhood wasn’t that great and he texted her that he realized that `it was really messed up, what happened,’ and we don’t know what exactly he was referring to, but he had those emotions,” the prosecutor said.

She also alleged McKibben stole Green’s jewelry, purse, wallet, credit cards, watch and other items. Investigators failed to recover most of it.

In addition to murder, McKibben’s charges include resisting arrest with use of force, exhibiting a weapon to resist arrest, and possession for sale and transportation of fentanyl.