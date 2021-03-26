A first responder inspects the wreckage. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A driver was killed and a passenger was injured when the vehicle they were in crashed off the interchange between Interstate 8 and Interstate 5 in the Midway District, according to reports Friday.

The crash happened shortly before midnight as the vehicle was heading in an unknown direction on I-8 and crashed near the transition ramp to southbound I-5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness reported “a few” people were trapped in a vehicle that was upside down after hitting a concrete pylon supporting the raised transition ramp, according to the CHP.

The vehicle’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, 10News reported.

No details about the victims were immediately available.