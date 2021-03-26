A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 28-year-old man was jailed Friday for allegedly fleeing after his pickup truck struck and seriously injured a pedestrian at a Vista intersection.

Carmelo Hernandez Cruz of San Marcos was arrested Friday morning and booked into county jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, a 56-year-old Vista woman, was walking across South Santa Fe Drive at Palmyra Drive on a green light shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a 2007 Toyota Tacoma allegedly driven by Cruz struck her, hurling her onto the roadway, the CHP reported.

Cruz then allegedly pulled to a stop, backed up his truck, drove around the downed woman and fled.

Good Samaritans provided aid to the victim prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took her to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

Cruz was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for April 6.