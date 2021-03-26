A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries Friday after the vehicle they were in crashed off state Route 163 and ended up near a Kearny Mesa In-N-Out Burger.

The crash was reported about 9:50 p.m. Thursday at the fast-food restaurant on Kearny Mesa Road just off state Route 163, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told dispatchers a dark blue vehicle was driving at high speeds on the southbound highway when it crossed three lanes and apparently attempted to exit on the nearby Balboa Avenue offramp, the CHP reported.

The witness reported seeing the vehicle “hit (its) brakes hard” and then jump the median separating the exit ramp from the main highway lanes, according to the CHP. The vehicle knocked down a 40-foot section of fence near the drive-thru and ended up on the edge of the drive-thru lane.

Two people from the vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Fox5 reported. No details about the victims were immediately available.