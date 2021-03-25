Police display firearms seized after investigators served a search warrant in Normal Heights. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

San Diego police said Thursday that they arrested two men in Normal Heights after confiscating multiple firearms, body armor, illegal drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.

The department’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Wednesday in the 4400 block of 32nd Street following a two-month long investigation regarding drug activity in the area.

The warrant resulted in the seizure of 21 firearms, ammunition, over $33,000 and a range of narcotics including 1000 Adderall pills, 200 Xanax pills, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Troy Garland, 38, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with narcotics-related charges. Daniel Mancarella, 41, was taken into custody in connection with four outstanding felony warrants.