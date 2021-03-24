National City Police. Photo by Chris Stone

A Spring Valley resident accused of gunning down another man in National City during an argument pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

John Edward Sanchez Jr., 25, was arrested two days after the March 16 shooting of 31-year-old Raymond Reed, which occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of D Avenue.

Deputy District Attorney Jerry Gonzales said Sanchez and the victim were in a vehicle when an “argument ensued” and the two men got out of the car. During the argument, the prosecutor alleged that Sanchez shot the victim twice. A woman attempted to intervene, but Sanchez “repositioned himself and shot the victim a third time in the back of the head,” he alleged.

Paramedics took the gravely wounded victim to UCSD Medical Center, where he died early the next morning.

Sanchez was arrested March 18 during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 north of Rancho Bernardo, according to police.

Sanchez was ordered held on $3 million bail.