The Chula Vista Police Station. Courtesy of the Department

An 18-year-old man and a teenage boy were behind bars Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park nearly two weeks ago, but a third suspect remained at large, police said.

Larry Bradford and a 16-year-old boy, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, were arrested Monday at a Spring Valley residence for their alleged involvement in the shooting at Sunset View Park on South Greensview Drive, Chula Vista police Lt. Dan Peak said.

Bradford was booked into county jail on suspicion of accessory to murder and the teen was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder, Peak said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 7:30 p.m. on March 11 found the 17-year-old victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the lieutenant said. The teen was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the victim went to the park with several acquaintances, then a physical fight took place with another group of people, Peak said. After the fight, the 16-year-old suspect and a 22-year-old man, identified as Deonte Martinez, allegedly pulled out handguns and shot the victim before fleeing, the lieutenant said.

“Martinez’s location is currently unknown, and he should be considered armed and dangerous,” Peak said.

A motive for the fight and subsequent shooting have not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call CVPD at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8577.

–City News Service