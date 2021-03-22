Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A suspect was behind bars Monday in connection with a pair of unprovoked assaults that occurred within an hour of each other during residential break-ins in El Cajon.

Isaiah Joseph Ugaitafa, 28, was arrested Friday afternoon, shortly after the second of the two violent burglaries, according to police.

The first occurred about 2:15 p.m., when Ugaitafa, a probationer who had been seen in the area acting strangely and talking to himself, allegedly broke down the front door to a home in the 400 block of South First Street, went inside and attacked a retirement-age man, striking him in the face with a metal pole before fleeing, Lt. Randy Soulard said.

About 45 minutes later, Ugaitafa allegedly forced entry to a home in the 700 block of Washington Heights Road, a short distance from the site of the first assault, and began stabbing the 25-year-old woman who lives alone there with a piece of sharp wood. Following a struggle, the assailant fled.

During a search of the area, officers found the suspect and took him into custody. He was booked on two counts each of residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, and a count of elder abuse.

The assaults left the victims with minor injuries that did not require medical treatment, according to police.

The motive for the crimes was unclear.

“Each incident was unprovoked, and the victims were strangers to the suspect,” the lieutenant said.

The suspect, who has a history of committing violent offenses, was taken into custody by El Cajon police last September on suspicion of robbery and resisting arrest, according to Soulard. After serving 54 days of a 108-day jail term, Ugaitafa was released on three years’ probation.