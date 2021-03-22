San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A knife-wielding, possibly suicidal man who had been walking in and out of traffic and onto train tracks in the Midway district late Monday morning refused to disarm himself or surrender when patrol officers arrived, prompting a standoff that stretched into the mid-afternoon.

Witnesses began making 911 calls about a pedestrian wandering in traffic lanes in the 4100 block of Pacific Highway about 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The callers told dispatchers the man was behaving in an “agitated” manner and rambling about wanting to be shot by officers, said SDPD spokesman Scott Lockwood.

Authorities closed a stretch of the street and suspended rail service through the area until further notice. When officers were unable to persuade the man — who at times was holding his knife to his own neck — to drop the weapon and give himself up, they called in crisis negotiators to take over the efforts to defuse the situation.

In the early afternoon, the Metropolitan Transit System advised that it had temporarily halted Green Line trolley service between its Washington Street and Old Town stations.

The stalemate was ongoing as of 2 p.m., Lockwood said.